State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,368 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

