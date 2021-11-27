State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $1.24 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock worth $191,429,864 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

