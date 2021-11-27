State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $124.09 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

