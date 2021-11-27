State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. State Street has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

