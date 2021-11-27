State Street Corp Acquires 215,847 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,847 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of GoHealth worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GoHealth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

