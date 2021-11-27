State Street Corp Acquires 875,998 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 2,675.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.06% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BW shares. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.