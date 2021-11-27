State Street Corp Acquires 95,376 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Noodles & Company worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.04 million, a PE ratio of 118.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

