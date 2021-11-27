State Street Corp Buys 121,761 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Akoustis Technologies worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,619 shares of company stock valued at $293,743. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

