State Street Corp Buys 718,166 Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718,166 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.60% of Metromile worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Metromile by 6.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metromile by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metromile by 50.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 340,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth $8,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $2.70 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

