State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.98% of Evolus worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

