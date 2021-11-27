State Street Corp Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.63% of Transcat worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

TRNS opened at $88.50 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

