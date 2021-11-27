State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 1,341.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,015 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Hims & Hers Health worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $9,892,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $1,757,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.88 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

