State Street Corp Increases Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.92% of Acacia Research worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

