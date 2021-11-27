State Street Corp Increases Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.45% of Daily Journal worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $393.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $416.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

