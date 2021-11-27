State Street Corp Invests $6.33 Million in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 493,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. State Street Corp owned 1.46% of KemPharm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMPH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 9,140 shares of company stock worth $79,489. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMPH opened at $8.05 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.