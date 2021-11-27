State Street Corp Invests $6.51 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

