State Street Corp Invests $6.58 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

State Street Corp bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,992 shares of company stock worth $84,892,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

