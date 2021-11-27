State Street Corp Purchases 81,602 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,602 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.46% of SIGA Technologies worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 144,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA opened at $8.54 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $632.95 million, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

