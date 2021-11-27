State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.15% of Luna Innovations worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $180,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.33 million, a P/E ratio of -855.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

