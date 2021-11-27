Status Price Tops $0.0987 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $342.38 million and $41.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

