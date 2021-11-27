Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $3,429.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000760 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002593 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00016579 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

