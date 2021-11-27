StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of StepStone Group worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,251,466 shares of company stock worth $114,120,898. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

STEP opened at $41.69 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

