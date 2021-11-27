Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Stericycle worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 147.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.