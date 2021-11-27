Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $27.93 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

