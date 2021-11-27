STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.56

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.56 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 31.20 ($0.41). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 23,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of £18.71 million and a PE ratio of 10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

