STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.68

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €35.68 ($40.55) and traded as high as €44.11 ($50.13). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €43.52 ($49.45), with a volume of 1,271,225 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($43.07) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.21 ($49.10).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.68.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.