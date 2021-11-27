StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of StoneX Group worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.