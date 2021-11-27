Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in November

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEOAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.26.

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. 19,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

