Stream Protocol (STPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,205.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $63,205.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,212,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

