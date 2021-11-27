Streamr Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $120.26 million and $74.92 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

