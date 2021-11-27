Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.17 ($101.33).

SAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($93.75) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €68.00 ($77.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.82. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($93.75).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

