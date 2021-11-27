Strong One Day Volume Hits $9.95 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $470.34 or 0.00855947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $65.03 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

