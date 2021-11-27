Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $243.48 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

