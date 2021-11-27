STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $352.87

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.87 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 319 ($4.17). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 30,369 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.71. The company has a market capitalization of £154.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

