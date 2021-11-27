Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.