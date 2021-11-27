Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($16.88).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SZU shares. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker stock opened at €13.04 ($14.82) on Friday. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($12.77) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($16.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.12.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.