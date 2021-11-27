Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 15,756 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

V opened at $197.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.55 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

