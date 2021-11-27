Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,546 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

