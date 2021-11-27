Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 9,906 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

