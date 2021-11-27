Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

