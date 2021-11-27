Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

BA stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

