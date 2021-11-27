Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $323.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

