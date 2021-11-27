Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.49 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

TRV opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average is $155.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

