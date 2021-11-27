Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $18.73 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

NYSE ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average of $322.61. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

