Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

