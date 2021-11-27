Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $22.18 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $175.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.