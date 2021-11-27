Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $198.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

