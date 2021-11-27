Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

