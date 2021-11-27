Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $239.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

