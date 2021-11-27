Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,201 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

ABBV stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

